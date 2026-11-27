ARNOLD, Pa. — Fire charred a home in Arnold on Friday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say crews were called to the 200 block of 16th Street in Arnold at 10:02 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters tell Channel 11 that 10 people lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Fire chars home in Arnold; 10 people displaced Fire charred a home in Arnold on Friday. (WPXI)

Fire chars home in Arnold; 10 people displaced Fire charred a home in Arnold on Friday. (WPXI)

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