ARNOLD, Pa. — Fire charred a home in Arnold on Friday.
Westmoreland County dispatchers say crews were called to the 200 block of 16th Street in Arnold at 10:02 a.m.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Firefighters tell Channel 11 that 10 people lived in the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group