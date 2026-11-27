Former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is speaking candidly about the end of Aaron Rodgers’ time in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers aired out all the dirty laundry after Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy benched him. He was later released.

Tomlin talked with Mike Tirico at halftime of tonight’s Bills-Chiefs game.

He said he was surprised to see how things played out in the last couple of days, and he gave this assessment:

“I’m upset about it; it’s a dumpster fire, and I don’t say that in a judgmental way. I presided over a few dumpster fires in my 19 years, but it certainly is upsetting, and I’m sure Steelers Nation is upset. Certainly, I had a range of emotions watching those course of events yesterday. I think the prevailing one is just general sadness,” Tomlin said.

He also said that Rodgers’ decision to air out his grievances publicly was counter-culture to professional football, and he talked about what this means for Mike McCarthy moving forward in light of Rodgers’ allegations.

“It certainly created some challenges, and ‘challenges’ is probably an understatement, if all of those things are true. Certainly, the ‘one-two-three Packers’ is because he acknowledged that. But his ability to overcome that, or inability to overcome that, in my opinion, is based on relationships and the depth of those relationships and how those guys feel about him or how those guys buy into what he’s selling,” Tomlin said.

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