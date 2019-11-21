Hunt was arrested Thursday morning, booked into jail and released on $2,500 bond, according to WKRN-TV.
According to an arrest warrant, police found a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway and swerving in and out of his lane. Police said the driver, identified as Sam Hunt, had two empty beer containers next to him and said he had been drinking alcohol “recently.”
A representative for Hunt didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Hunt’s hits include “Body Like a Back Road,” “House Party” and “Take Your Time.”
___
Information from: WKRN-TV, http://www.wkrn.com/
TRENDING NOW:
- Recall alert: 97K pounds of salad recalled due to E. coli contamination
- Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- John Chapman's first wife says he was involved with several women during their marriage
- VIDEO: Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}