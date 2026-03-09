Rep. Summer Lee announces $14.1 million in federal funds for local community improvement projects

Representative Summer Lee announced on Monday that her office had secured over $14 million in federal funding to go toward local community improvement projects.

“For far too long, communities across Western Pennsylvania, especially historically overlooked working-class communities, have been told to make do with crumbling infrastructure, abandoned properties and a lack of investment in the spaces that bring people together,” said Rep. Summer Lee.

The money will fund a total of 15 projects within Lee’s district. Those projects include:

$3,000,000 to expand affordable housing options for people exiting homelessness in Allegheny County.

Funding will support the acquisition of underutilized apartment buildings and conversion of vacant units into 50 affordable homes for individuals transitioning out of homelessness.

$1,200,000 for the Mon Valley Strategic Blight Removal Project .

. The project will demolish 16 unsafe structures across McKeesport, White Oak, North Braddock and Clairton to prepare sites for future housing, green space and economic development.

$1,092,000 for Transite Water Line Replacements in Monroeville.

The project will replace approximately 9,700 feet of aging asbestos-cement water lines, improving the safety and reliability of the local drinking water system.

$1,075,000 for the Biddle Property Access and Irwin Discharge Elimination Project in Westmoreland County.

The project will support initial remediation efforts to address one of Pennsylvania’s largest sources of abandoned mine drainage pollution affecting local waterways.

$1,015,000 for Blight Elimination in North Braddock Borough.

Funding will support the creation of an internal demolition unit and the purchase of heavy equipment to address more than 700 abandoned properties, helping eliminate blight and improve public health and safety.

$1,015,000 for the Rehabilitation of the Carnegie Library of Homestead in Munhall.

The funding will support critical renovations to the historic facility, ensuring continued access to educational resources and community programming while preserving a cultural landmark that has served the Mon Valley for more than 125 years.

$1,000,000 for Downtown Pittsburgh Office-to-Housing Conversion Projects.

The funding will help convert vacant office space into affordable housing while activating ground-floor retail and supporting downtown economic recovery.

$850,000 for reconstruction of the 2nd Street Bridge in the City of Jeannette.

The project will improve safety for vehicles, emergency responders and pedestrians through structural improvements and ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps.

$850,000 for the replacement of the Versailles Avenue Viaduct in McKeesport.

Funding will support a major bridge replacement project that will reconnect critical routes to schools, healthcare services and local businesses.

$850,000 to support construction of a Community and Recreation Center in West Mifflin.

The facility will provide space for athletics, meetings, internet access and other community programming.

$675,000 for a new Department of Public Works Facility in the Borough of Whitaker.

The project will construct a facility to house municipal equipment and support maintenance operations, improving service delivery for street maintenance, snow removal and emergency response.

$520,000 for the Piney Fork Interceptor Lining Project in Bethel Park.

Funding will upgrade a deteriorating sewage interceptor using modern sewer lining technology to reduce stormwater infiltration and prevent sewer overflows.

$400,000 for the Greenfield Elementary School Community Schoolyard Project in Pittsburgh.

The project will transform an asphalt schoolyard into a green play and learning space while helping reduce flooding through permeable surfaces and gardens.

$350,000 for the Juvenile Justice Prevention Project operated by Youth Advocate Programs in Pittsburgh.

The program will provide mentoring, family engagement and career guidance to help adjudicated youth successfully reintegrate into their communities.

$250,000 to create a Community Hub at the Thaddeus Stevens Center in Pittsburgh.

Funding will transform unused space in the former elementary school into a gathering place for youth- and family-serving organizations in the West End.

A spokesperson from Lee’s office said she has secured more than $24.9 million in Community Project Funding during her time in Congress.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group