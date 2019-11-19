  • 'A Christmas Story'-themed pop-up bar heading to Pittsburgh

    A classic Christmas movie is coming to life at a Pittsburgh hotel, and we "triple dog dare you" to check it out!

    An "A Christmas Story"-themed pop-up bar will be at the Duquesne Room bar at the Doubletree Hotel in Green Tree from Dec. 19-20.

    The bar will transform into the 1940 movie featuring vintage decorations, movie-inspired cocktails and more. 

    The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

