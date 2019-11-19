PITTSBURGH - Seasons change and so do tour dates, apparently. PPG Paints Arena announced Tuesday morning that Post Malone will take the stage in late February 2020.
The announcement said Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh would be joining Post Malone.
Presale for show tickets starts Tuesday evening.
CLICK HERE for ticket information.
