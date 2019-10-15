'Harry Potter' themed pop-up party comes to Pittsburgh

The Hard Rock Cafe is transforming into Hogwarts as a "Harry Potter" themed pop-up party makes its way to Pittsburgh on Nov. 2!
⚡️ #WizardFest is going on NOW ⚡️ visit https://t.co/v2mVVTtuRg to see when the Hogwarts Express comes to your city! ✨ pic.twitter.com/w5w2nxOp2m— ⚡️ Wizard Fest ⚡️ (@popuppartytours) October 14, 2019
"Wizardfest" will feature a live DJ and "Harry Potter"- themed trivia and drinks, like the infamous "Butterbeer."
Want to win a trip for two to London?
Come dressed in your favorite "Harry Potter" attire and participate in a costume contest for a chance to win the grand prize.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
