'Harry Potter' themed pop-up party comes to Pittsburgh

    The Hard Rock Cafe is transforming into Hogwarts as a "Harry Potter" themed pop-up party makes its way to Pittsburgh on Nov. 2!

    "Wizardfest" will feature a live DJ and "Harry Potter"- themed trivia and drinks, like the infamous "Butterbeer."

    Want to win a trip for two to London?

    Come dressed in your favorite "Harry Potter" attire and participate in a costume contest for a chance to win the grand prize.

    For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

