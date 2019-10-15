Police investigating after female students asked to send explicit photos for money, district says

The Norwin School District is urging parents to call police if their daughters were contacted about sending nude pictures in exchange for money on Snapchat, according to our partners at the Trib.
On 11 at 11, what the superintendent is saying about the investigation and digital safety.
TRENDING NOW:
- Marine veteran says he was kicked out of local Applebee's
- Chargers not happy that 'Renegade' played during Sunday's game
- What are those weird looking fruits many of us call Monkey Balls?
- VIDEO: Pennsylvania's state bird disappearing, report says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}