0 Disney's 'Aladdin' in Pittsburgh: Behind-the-scenes with the Genie

Disney’s blockbuster "Aladdin" has landed in Pittsburgh at the Benedum Center.

The hit Broadway musical is extravagant and differs from other Disney productions with its humor.

I talked with one of the funniest characters, the Genie, played by Trevor Dion Nicholas, who is a native of Morgantown, W.V.

"There's a really neat feeling at the shows to have people who I either grew up with or went to school with or family members in the audience, and that’s been really welcoming to come back to," Trevor said.

Many of Trevor's rapid-fire jokes during the show involve his own selection of pop culture references, including Beyonce.

"Genie is the only character that has the ability to come in and out with the connection with the audience," he said. "I’m able to keep it current; things that people recognize because the genie is a character that exists in and out of time. It's something cool that Robin Williams got to do in the film, and something we’ve carried over into the honesty of the characters."

It's another reason new audiences are being attracted to the musical.

"It appeals to people like me who grew up with the movie, and it appeals to people bringing their kids who aren’t as familiar," he said.

The Disney production brings with it amazing stagecraft and pyrotechnics. Trevor said his favorite moment is when the audience is first introduced to the magic carpet ride.

But, how does it look so real?

"I can totally reveal how the magic carpet works," Trevor said. "It's magic."

You can see "Aladdin" at the Benedum Center through Sept. 9. Show times and ticket information can be found at trustarts.org.

