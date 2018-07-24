0 'World of Dance:' All-Girl Pittsburgh Hip-Hop Dance Team To Compete

The Pittsburgh dance team, Tribe Unleashed, will be in the national spotlight Tuesday night on WPXI-TV.

I spoke to a member of the team Samantha Huwe about the dance competition and her team.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” The 16-year-old from Bethel Park said. “I've always dreamed of being on 'World of Dance.' I watched the first season from start to finish."

There are 15 girls aged 12-17 in the hip hop dance group put together by choreographer Dominique Schuster. Most of the girls have a background in cheerleading.

"We're different because we're an all-girl team doing tricks and flips and stunts, things boys are normally doing," Huwe said.

Huwe went on to tell me about meeting celebrity judges Derek Hough and Ne-Yo.

“They gave us advice!” she said. “We were backstage, standing in a circle, and we turned around and Derek was like, ‘What’s up?’ We were starstruck, like, is this really happening?!”

The girls compete in the last qualifier episode of "World of Dance" at 10 p.m. Tuesday on WPXI. If they average a score of 80 or better from the judges, they will advance to The Duels in the next round.

We’ll be watching and let you know how they do!

Tribe Unleashed members:

Sami Huwe, Bethel Park High School

Bella Benner, Peters Township High School

Lexi Klock, PA Cyber School

Aly Jones, Peters Township High School

Ava Matuscin, Canon McMillan

Courtney Sue Johnson, Canon McMillian High School

Tori Heilmann, Peters Township High School

Anna Radnor, McMurray Elementary

Franki Casilli, Peters Township High School

Audrey Faloni, Peters Township High School

Gabby Tornari, Peters Township High School

Auriana Carrington, Peters Township High School

Kaylie Parker, Peters Township High School

Rylie Stewart ,Canon McMillian High School

Jenna Fairbanks, Peters Township

