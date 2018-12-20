  • 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (12/21-12/23)

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including a holiday dinner cruise, free admission to the Pittsburgh Zoo and a cookie walk!

    Holiday Sparkle Dinner Cruise

    Friday- Gateway Clipper Fleet

    The cruise, completed with festive holiday décor, will set sail on Friday! A delicious buffet, holiday music, and the sparkling lights of the city will make the evening out a holiday party to remember.

    Free for All: Holiday Edition

    Dec. 22-30 - Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

    The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is offering free admission from Dec. 22-30. The Zoo will be closed on Christmas.

    Download the WPXI Weather app for the forecast ahead of this outdoor event

    Ugly Sweater Skate

    Saturday - UPMC Lemieux Sport Complex

    Wear your ugly sweater and get a dollar off admission! They will also be playing the Pens game on their big screen. 

    Good Fridays

    Friday - The Andy Warhol Museum

    The museum is staying open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and is offering half-priced museum admission and a cash bar starting at 5 p.m.

    Holiday at the Market

    Friday - Market Street Grocery in Market Square

    Market Street Grocery will be celebrating the holidays in their new event space, The Graeme House. Enjoy complimentary appetizers, pizza and happy hour prices. 

    Lunch with The Grinch

    Saturday - Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Homestead

    Join the Grinch for lunch this weekend! Tickets include a non-alcoholic beverage and choice from a limited menu that will be passed out including options like pizza, salad, sandwich, or wings. The children’s ticket will include a child’s beverage, a kids pizza, a craft, a treat bag, and a meet & greet with The Grinch.

    SkyWatch

    Friday - Carnegie Science Center

    The evening kicks off with a virtual tour of the night sky in Buhl Planetarium. There will also be additional planetarium programs and you can even head up to the observatory if skies are clear. 

    Cookie Walk

    Friday - Animal Friends

    Animal Friends’ annual cookie walk returns! Pick out the perfect assortment of cookies and desserts baked by volunteers and staff.

    Holiday Lights Mini Golf

    All weekend - Fun Fore All Family Fun Park

    The courses are turned into fully playable walk-through holiday light extravaganzas! This Friday there will be a Black & Gold Tailgate party!

    Happy HorrorDays

    Friday & Saturday - Haunted Hills Estates

    If you’re up for a Christmas fright, try to survive two floors of holiday horror at the Haunted Hills Estates! 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Holiday Brunch!

    Sunday - Wigle Whiskey

    When you purchase any Wigle Whiskey bottle, you will have the chance to get a $5 mimosa made with Threadbare Cider & Mead cider. There will also be pay-as-you-go breakfast pastries from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and a free gift wrapping station. 

