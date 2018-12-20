11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (12/21-12/23)

PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including a holiday dinner cruise, free admission to the Pittsburgh Zoo and a cookie walk!
Holiday Sparkle Dinner Cruise
Friday- Gateway Clipper Fleet
The cruise, completed with festive holiday décor, will set sail on Friday! A delicious buffet, holiday music, and the sparkling lights of the city will make the evening out a holiday party to remember.
Pittsburgh in the winter is beautiful. Join us on a Holiday Sparkle cruise to experience the beauty from the river! https://t.co/qiYXWeJhHc pic.twitter.com/pXPrrtsWRp— Gateway Clipper Fleet (@GatewayClipper) December 17, 2018
Free for All: Holiday Edition
Dec. 22-30 - Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is offering free admission from Dec. 22-30. The Zoo will be closed on Christmas.
#FreeForAll is back, and this time for the winter holiday! https://t.co/pL7zao0zPr pic.twitter.com/yQXrtxhg2X— Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) December 18, 2018
Ugly Sweater Skate
Saturday - UPMC Lemieux Sport Complex
Wear your ugly sweater and get a dollar off admission! They will also be playing the Pens game on their big screen.
Good Fridays
Friday - The Andy Warhol Museum
The museum is staying open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and is offering half-priced museum admission and a cash bar starting at 5 p.m.
It's #warholGoodFridays! From 5-10pm tonight, we will offer half-price admission and a cash bar. https://t.co/mLubmKWU13 Photo by Abby Warhola. #AndyWarhol #warhol #art #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/9Yc42ctGdK— Andy Warhol Museum (@TheWarholMuseum) December 14, 2018
Holiday at the Market
Friday - Market Street Grocery in Market Square
Market Street Grocery will be celebrating the holidays in their new event space, The Graeme House. Enjoy complimentary appetizers, pizza and happy hour prices.
Lunch with The Grinch
Saturday - Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Homestead
Join the Grinch for lunch this weekend! Tickets include a non-alcoholic beverage and choice from a limited menu that will be passed out including options like pizza, salad, sandwich, or wings. The children’s ticket will include a child’s beverage, a kids pizza, a craft, a treat bag, and a meet & greet with The Grinch.
SkyWatch
Friday - Carnegie Science Center
The evening kicks off with a virtual tour of the night sky in Buhl Planetarium. There will also be additional planetarium programs and you can even head up to the observatory if skies are clear.
Cookie Walk
Friday - Animal Friends
Animal Friends’ annual cookie walk returns! Pick out the perfect assortment of cookies and desserts baked by volunteers and staff.
Holiday Lights Mini Golf
All weekend - Fun Fore All Family Fun Park
The courses are turned into fully playable walk-through holiday light extravaganzas! This Friday there will be a Black & Gold Tailgate party!
Finish your #Christmas shopping NEXT FRIDAY at our Black & Gold Tailgate Party! We are raffling off several autographed items! Reserve your spot HERE - https://t.co/AIX2DmSlhY#Pittsburgh #Pennsylvania #CranberryTwp #ButlerCounty #HolidayLightsMiniGolf #PittsburghSteelers pic.twitter.com/1pTtYlnfcA— Fun Fore All Family Fun Park (@funforeall) December 13, 2018
Happy HorrorDays
Friday & Saturday - Haunted Hills Estates
If you’re up for a Christmas fright, try to survive two floors of holiday horror at the Haunted Hills Estates!
Unwrap our Holiday Terrors starting TONIGHT! Announcing Student Discount Fridays for Happy HorrorDays! Present your student ID and receive $3.00 off Door Tickets! Offer only valid on 12/14 and 12/21 with valid student ID. For tickets and more information, visit www.hauntedhillsestate.com Happy HorrorDays at Haunted Hills Estate Uniontown, PA December 14, 15, 21 & 22 #ScareUniontown #Pittsburgh #HauntedHillsEstate #HauntedHouse #HauntedAttraction #Scary #Christmas #Holiday #FayetteCounty #Uniontown #Morgantown #Pennsylvania #Gothic #Gore #Santa #BadSanta #ChristmasHauntedHouse #ChristmasHaunt #Horror #Krampus #Elf #spooky #horrorart #CALU #CaliforniaU #WVU #WestVirginiaUniversity #PennState #UniversityofPittsburgh #ArtInstituteOfPittsburgh
Holiday Brunch!
Sunday - Wigle Whiskey
When you purchase any Wigle Whiskey bottle, you will have the chance to get a $5 mimosa made with Threadbare Cider & Mead cider. There will also be pay-as-you-go breakfast pastries from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and a free gift wrapping station.
