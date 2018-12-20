0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (12/21-12/23)

PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including a holiday dinner cruise, free admission to the Pittsburgh Zoo and a cookie walk!

Friday- Gateway Clipper Fleet

The cruise, completed with festive holiday décor, will set sail on Friday! A delicious buffet, holiday music, and the sparkling lights of the city will make the evening out a holiday party to remember.

Pittsburgh in the winter is beautiful. Join us on a Holiday Sparkle cruise to experience the beauty from the river! https://t.co/qiYXWeJhHc pic.twitter.com/pXPrrtsWRp — Gateway Clipper Fleet (@GatewayClipper) December 17, 2018

Dec. 22-30 - Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is offering free admission from Dec. 22-30. The Zoo will be closed on Christmas.

#FreeForAll is back, and this time for the winter holiday! https://t.co/pL7zao0zPr pic.twitter.com/yQXrtxhg2X — Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) December 18, 2018

Download the WPXI Weather app for the forecast ahead of this outdoor event

Saturday - UPMC Lemieux Sport Complex

Wear your ugly sweater and get a dollar off admission! They will also be playing the Pens game on their big screen.

Friday - The Andy Warhol Museum

The museum is staying open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and is offering half-priced museum admission and a cash bar starting at 5 p.m.

Friday - Market Street Grocery in Market Square

Market Street Grocery will be celebrating the holidays in their new event space, The Graeme House. Enjoy complimentary appetizers, pizza and happy hour prices.

Saturday - Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Homestead

Join the Grinch for lunch this weekend! Tickets include a non-alcoholic beverage and choice from a limited menu that will be passed out including options like pizza, salad, sandwich, or wings. The children’s ticket will include a child’s beverage, a kids pizza, a craft, a treat bag, and a meet & greet with The Grinch.

Friday - Carnegie Science Center

The evening kicks off with a virtual tour of the night sky in Buhl Planetarium. There will also be additional planetarium programs and you can even head up to the observatory if skies are clear.

Friday - Animal Friends

Animal Friends’ annual cookie walk returns! Pick out the perfect assortment of cookies and desserts baked by volunteers and staff.

All weekend - Fun Fore All Family Fun Park

The courses are turned into fully playable walk-through holiday light extravaganzas! This Friday there will be a Black & Gold Tailgate party!

Friday & Saturday - Haunted Hills Estates

If you’re up for a Christmas fright, try to survive two floors of holiday horror at the Haunted Hills Estates!

Sunday - Wigle Whiskey

When you purchase any Wigle Whiskey bottle, you will have the chance to get a $5 mimosa made with Threadbare Cider & Mead cider. There will also be pay-as-you-go breakfast pastries from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and a free gift wrapping station.

