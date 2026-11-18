PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium has euthanized a beloved resident of the Water’s Edge habitat.

Zoo officials said that Snowflake, a 30-year-old female polar bear, was humanely euthanized on Wednesday following a sharp decline in her physical condition over the past week. She had been receiving long-term medical treatment for a series of chronic ailments associated with aging.

Snowflake was recognized as the third-oldest polar bear living in human care across accredited North American facilities. Officials say she lived more than a decade beyond the typical lifespan for her species and was about to celebrate her 31st birthday on Nov. 28.

Dr. Jeremy Goodman, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, highlighted the animal care staff’s commitment to supporting Snowflake.

“Her longevity was a testament to the excellent care she received from our dedicated animal care staff,” Goodman said. “Snowflake will always have a special place in the hearts of both Zoo staff and guests.”

Snowflake was born at the Buffalo Zoo in 1995 before arriving at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium in 2017. Her arrival came as part of a formal Species Survival Plan recommendation for her to mate her with Koda, the zoo’s resident male polar bear.

Snowflake quickly became a popular star of the zoo’s Water’s Edge habitat among visitors. Though the pair had an initial rocky start, Snowflake and Koda gradually warmed up to each other, and animal keepers hoped this coupling would eventually result in a litter of polar bear cubs.

Though the pair mated several times during their years together, their efforts did not result in a pregnancy. Following the unsuccessful breeding pairing, Koda left the Pittsburgh facility in 2021 to be paired with a different female polar bear at another zoo.

Zoo guests are invited to share memories of Snowflake on social media.

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