Bradley Whitford talks new NBC show 'Perfect Harmony' with Pittsburgh

NBC's newest comedy show, "Perfect Harmony," premieres Thursday night, and according to Bradley Whitford, it's going to be one to see.
It’s a beautiful day! 🎶 Get in sync with #PerfectHarmony, premiering at 8:30/7:30c on @nbc.
"See and Be Seen" sat down with star Whitford, who plays Arthur Cochran, to get the inside scoop on the season.
The show is about Cochran, a former Princeton music professor who unexpectedly finds a choir practice at a small-town church that is out of tune. He finds inspiration in an unlikely place and in individuals who help each other reinvent a little happiness when they need it most.
"Perfect Harmony" premieres on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on Channel 11.
