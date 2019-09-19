0 Fall 2019 NBC Shows

NBC's fall premiere week is almost here, and we have everything you need to know about the new and returning shows.

The Voice

Mondays/Tuesdays, 8 p.m.

NBC's "The Voice" starts its 17th season on Sept. 23 with coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Since its start in 2011, the show has welcomed music legends to coach and mentor the contestants like Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Alicia Keys and many more.

Bluff City Law

Mondays, 10 p.m.

"Bluff City Law" is NBC's newest show starring Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Jake Reilly, Della Bedford and more.

Based in Memphis, "Bluff City Law" is about a father and daughter's tumultuous relationship, their family law firm and what it takes to change the world.

The premiere is on Sept. 23 at 10 p.m., following the premiere of "The Voice."

This is Us

Tuesday, 9 p.m.

"This is Us" is headed into its fourth season on NBC starting Sept. 24.

Starring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Sterling Brown, "This Is Us" chronicles the Pearsons across decades and hopes to share stories viewers can relate to.

The Pearsons' story continues to the next chapter with lots of tears, laughs and surprises you won't be expecting.

New Amsterdam

Tuesdays, 10 p.m.

"New Amsterdam" is returning to NBC for season 2, premiering on Sept 24.

The show is a unique medical drama that follows Dr. Max Goodwin, played by Ryan Eggold, and after its first season, it's left viewers with a lot of questions.

"New Amsterdam" is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir, "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital."

#DamFam, start popping that popcorn because here's your primer on #NewAmsterdam Season 2. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/kiD0yKyKhX — New Amsterdam (@NBCNewAmsterdam) September 5, 2019

Chicago Med

Wednesdays, 8 p.m.

NBC's "Chicago Med" tells the stories of the doctors, nurses, staff and the day-to-day chaos of Chicago's newest trauma center.

Starting its fifth season on Sept. 25, "Chicago Med" will have familiar faces from "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." as they intertwine with the finest heroes of Chicago.

Chicago Fire

Wednesday, 9 p.m.

As "Chicago Fire" heads into its eighth season on Sept. 25, the stories of Chicago Firehouse 51's firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics continue.

Everyone in Firehouse 51 will lay it on the line for each other as they risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect Chicago citizens.

Chicago P.D.

Wednesday, 10 p.m.

Starting its seventh season on Sept. 25, NBC's "Chicago P.D." tells the stories of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's Intelligence Unit.

The show follows the team as they battle offenses like organized crime, drug trafficking, murders and more.

Superstore:

Thursday, 8 p.m.

"Superstore" is starting out Thursday nights with its fifth season.

The comedy show premieres on Sept. 26 and is about a unique group of employees at a supersized megastore who consider each other family.

Perfect Harmony:

Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

NBC's new comedy show "Perfect Harmoney" stars Bradley Whitford as Arthur Cochran and premieres on Sept. 26 at 8:30.

The show is about finding inspiration in unlikely places and individuals who help each other reinvent happiness.

The Good Place:

Thursday, 9 p.m.

"The Good Place" is returning to NBC for its fourth season on Sept. 26.

This unique comedy shows what makes a good person by following an ordinary woman as she enters the afterlife and is sent to the Good Place instead of the Bad Place.

Sunnyside:

Thursday, 9:30 p.m.

"Sunnyside" is another new series coming to NBC on Sept. 26.

Kal Penn plays Garrett Modi, the youngest New York City councilman ever, and shows how he loses his way amidst the power and glamour of politics.

This show follows Garrett and the choices he's made as he finds a group of people he thinks he can help who dream of becoming American citizens.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit:

Thursday, 10 p.m.

Going into its 20th season as the longest-running prime time live-action series, "Law & Order: SVU" is an emotional, hard-hitting series about the lives of people who make up the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department.

This elite squad of detectives investigates crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence.

Rise and shine, Diehards. The historic 21st Season of #SVU returns September 26 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/ElYNZ6Yewb — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑: 𝐒𝐕𝐔 (@nbcsvu) August 21, 2019

The Blacklist:

Friday, 8 p.m.

"The Blacklist" is kicking off season 7 on Oct. 4.

The show follows a man who isn't who he says he is and a woman who is torn between the relationship she has with the man assumed to be her father and getting to the bottom of his secrets.

