  • Fans plan vigil to honor late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Approaching the one year anniversary of Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller's death, there is now a vigil being planned.

    Mac Miller died last September at his home in California from a drug overdose.

    Related Headlines

    He grew up in Point Breeze.

    >>RELATED STORY: Who was Mac Miller, popular rapper who died at 26

    To honor him, fans will gather on the one year anniversary of his death on Sept. 7.

    The vigil will be at Blue Slide Park, a place Miller felt so much at home, he named an album after it.

    More than 300 people have responded to the event on Facebook.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories