PITTSBURGH - Approaching the one year anniversary of Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller's death, there is now a vigil being planned.
Mac Miller died last September at his home in California from a drug overdose.
He grew up in Point Breeze.
To honor him, fans will gather on the one year anniversary of his death on Sept. 7.
The vigil will be at Blue Slide Park, a place Miller felt so much at home, he named an album after it.
More than 300 people have responded to the event on Facebook.
