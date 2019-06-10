  • Mac Miller's second posthumous song leaked online

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh native Mac Miller's second posthumous song was leaked online over the weekend.

    The song is called "Real." (WARNING: Explicit content.)

    Another song, "Benji the Dog," was released last month.

    According to music critics, this song has "extra emotional weight and contains several references to the rapper's death."

    Miller died last year of an accidental drug overdose.

    He grew up in Point Breeze and named his first album “Blue Slide Park” in honor of the playground at Frick Park, where he played as a child.

