Happiness begins with Jonas Brothers on all-new 'Songland'

If you are a "Sucker" for the Jonas Brothers then your "Happiness Begins" in a brand-new episode of "Songland."
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas join NBC's newest music competition Tuesday night in search of their next hit single, but which songwriter has what it takes to perfectly fit the Jonas Brothers’ unique style?
Perhaps, Able Heart?
In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, the young artist knocks the socks off both the panel of three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music -- Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally -- and the pop rock brothers.
Will Heart's song get the "green light" and be the next JoBro song making everyone feel so "Cool?"
Find out Tuesday on Channel 11 in a new episode of "Songland."
