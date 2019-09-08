Kelly Clarkson gives Pittsburgh inside look at new show

Get ready, because there is a new talk show heading your way featuring the one and only Kelly Clarkson.
"The Kelly Clarkson Show" premieres Monday, and "See and Be Seen" talked exclusively with the pop star to see what we can expect from the show.
"I'm pretty stoked," Clarkson said. "We've been working hard on it, and it is very me in every sense of the word."
Fans can expect music, laughter, tears and plenty of A-list guests, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as her first guest -- which was even a surprise to her!
In addition to her excitement, Clarkson gushed about her return to NBC's "The Voice," saying, "My team is good this season y'all, like, you're welcome in advance!"
"The Voice" returns on Sept. 23 on Channel 11.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}