Formerly condemned motel in Banksville will no longer house state parolees

PITTSBURGH — A former Banksville motel will no longer house state parolees.

One of the building’s owners made the decision hours after more than 100 people packed a community meeting to speak out against the move.

Channel 11 first told you Thursday that the former Motel 6 had begun housing paroles. Four are currently living there until they find somewhere else to go.

“This is what happens when you let your voice be heard,” Pittsburgh Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith said. She ran Thursday’s meeting and received an email Friday from the property owner saying they were changing course.

“She just said she’d like to meet with me and talk with me. I’m going to make sure that involves the community,” she said.

The city has already cited the owners for a zoning violation, so changes would have to be made if the site continues to operate as an apartment building.

Councilwoman Kail-Smith tells Channel 11 she expects to meet with property owners in the next week or two.

