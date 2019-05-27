0 Memorial Day 2019: Parades, events, ceremonies happening in Pittsburgh

On Monday, we remember the sacrifices made by those who died in service to the country.

Here is a list of parades and other events going on in our area:

Lawrenceville's 111th Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at 36th and Butler streets. After, there will be a military memorial service at the Soldiers Memorial in Allegheny Cemetery, followed by a community picnic.

Verona-Oakmont Memorial Day Parade

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. and will make its way down Allegheny River Boulevard to Pennsylvania Avenue in Oakmont.

The annual Castle Shannon Borough Memorial Day Parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. from Hoodridge Drive to the Veterans' Memorial in the parklet next to Ice Castle.

West View Memorial Day Parade

West View will be hosting its annual parade starting at 9:30 a.m. According to our partners at the Trib, a stretch of Route 19 will be closed in both directions until 11:30 a.m. The parade will be followed by a ceremony at the Veterans of Foreign War Post #2754.

Monroeville Memorial Day Parade

The annual Monroeville Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at Valley Honda on William Penn Highway, then continues onto Northern Pike, across the overpass, then down Monroeville Boulevard, and ends at Old Stone Church, according to the Trib.

There will be a new parade route for 2019. The parade route starts at St. Bart's Church and ends at the new Penn Hills Government Center on Duff Road. it starts at 11 a.m.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. starting at Third and Beaver streets. It will continue along Third Street to the Beaver Cemetery’s Receiving Vault and Chapel where a formal program will take place honoring military veterans.

The Forest Hills Lions Club will be honoring veterans with a ceremony starting at 11 a.m. at the veterans monument at the Forest Hills Borough Building.

The History Center is hosting a Memorial Day flag folding in its Great Hall at noon. They will also be offering free admission for veterans and active-duty military all day to enjoy the new Vietnam War exhibit.

