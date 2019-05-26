  • One person shot after fight in Uniontown bar

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - State police say they have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Uniontown bar late Saturday night.

    State police said they have an arrest warrant for David Dwayne Brooks, 26, from Uniontown.

    Police said just before midnight, Brooks and the victim were inside "Bar None" on Pittsburgh road when they started fighting. Brooks chased the victim with a handgun, shooting the victim in the chest, arms and legs. 

    Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.

