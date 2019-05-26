UNIONTOWN, Pa. - State police say they have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Uniontown bar late Saturday night.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Fayette County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
State police said they have an arrest warrant for David Dwayne Brooks, 26, from Uniontown.
Police said just before midnight, Brooks and the victim were inside "Bar None" on Pittsburgh road when they started fighting. Brooks chased the victim with a handgun, shooting the victim in the chest, arms and legs.
Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police investigating deadly shooting in Robinson Township
- 3 teen soccer teammates fatally hit by car while walking to bus stop, police say
- 18-year-old shot, killed in South Side days short of graduating high school
- VIDEO: Texas Men Died Attempting to Jump Car Across Drawbridge, Police Said
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}