America's favorite neighbor hits the big screen Friday.
The Fred Rogers' documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor" opens in select theaters across the country.
Directed by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville, the movie dives into Rogers' creative mind and how he inspired generations of children in radical ways.
The film, from Focus Pictures, shows never-before-seen footage of Rogers on “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” the public television show that aired from 1968 to 2001.
