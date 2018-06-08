  • Mister Rogers 'Won't You Be My Neighbor' opens in select theaters Friday

    America's favorite neighbor hits the big screen Friday. 

    The Fred Rogers' documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor" opens in select theaters across the country. 

    Directed by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville, the movie dives into Rogers' creative mind and how he inspired generations of children in radical ways.

    The film, from Focus Pictures, shows never-before-seen footage of Rogers on “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” the public television show that aired from 1968 to 2001. 

