The woman at the center of a Peloton commercial that sparked some anger and led to a stock drop for the company is back, now at the center of a new gin advertisement, according to Today.com.
In the Peloton ad, the woman's husband buys her one of the stationary bikes and she records her wellness journey over the next year. Many on social media called the spot sexist.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Entertainment news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A gift like no other. pic.twitter.com/AZJCoMy8vw— Peloton (@onepeloton) November 12, 2019
Today.com reports the new ad is for Aviation Gin. The woman is at a bar with her friends, stares blankly into the camera and then downs a glass of gin.
Ryan Reynolds, who owns the company, tweeted out the commercial Friday night.
Exercise bike not included. #AviationGin pic.twitter.com/jYHW74h81l— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Man's plan to meet 14-year-old boy for sex ends in shots fired, police chase through Robinson
- Former police chief back in jail on suspected probation violation
- Antonio Brown issues long apology to former NFL teams
- VIDEO: 8-month-old dog abandoned near Wilkinsburg elementary school with severe infections
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}