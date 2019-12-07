  • Woman from Peloton ad hired for new gin commercial

    By: Bradford Arick

    The woman at the center of a Peloton commercial that sparked some anger and led to a stock drop for the company is back, now at the center of a new gin advertisement, according to Today.com.

    In the Peloton ad, the woman's husband buys her one of the stationary bikes and she records her wellness journey over the next year. Many on social media called the spot sexist.

    Today.com reports the new ad is for Aviation Gin. The woman is at a bar with her friends, stares blankly into the camera and then downs a glass of gin. 

    Ryan Reynolds, who owns the company, tweeted out the commercial Friday night.

