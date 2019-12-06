FLORIDA - "First and foremost, I'd like to apologize to my family, friends and anyone who I offended." That's how the latest apology posted to social media from Antonio Brown starts.
Brown wrote that he's "worked hard over the years" to compete at a high level in football and that he did not handle challenges "in the manner that I should have." He added that he's "deeply sorry to all who I've offended."
Antonio Brown apologizes via Instagram to NFL organizations, Steelers included, and hopes to get another chance. pic.twitter.com/rf0LuXCjNG— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) December 6, 2019
Included with the text was a picture of Brown wearing a Steelers color rush uniform.
First and foremost, I'd like to apologize to my family, friends and anyone who I offended. I never once meant to make anyone feel like I wasn't thankful and appreciative of the opportunity that I was afforded to play the game I love. I've worked hard over the years to earn a chance to compete in the greatest game on earth. Over the years I was met with challenges and I can honestly say I didn't handle those challenges in the manner that I should have. Over the past few weeks I've had the opportunity to think about everything that's transpired and I am deeply sorry to all who I've offended. While my behavior was inexcusable, sometimes when people are coming at you with false information and allegations, we handle ourselves in ways that we sometimes regret. I do take full responsibility for my actions and I'm working everyday to repair what I broke. I do know that if I'm ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I'm going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance. To the organizations that I offended, I offer my sincere apology to you and my hope is that you forgive me and help me move on from this minor setback. I look forward to competing and helping a team reach their goals.
Brown is currently not playing in the NFL due to several legal issues and lawsuits, including allegations of sexual assault against a former trainer.
