  • Former police chief back in jail on suspected probation violation

    LEECHBURG, Pa. - Mike Diebold, the former police chief of Leechburg, is back in jail for reportedly violating his probation.

    According to our news partners at the Trib, Diebold was booked Friday for a 72-hour hold.

    Diebold's attorney told the Trib he did not know what the specific allegations were but said he expects a hearing on Monday.

    Diebold was arrested last year during a child predator sting. He pleaded guilty and in January of this year was released on probation and required to register under Megan's Law as a sex offender.

