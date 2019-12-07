LEECHBURG, Pa. - Mike Diebold, the former police chief of Leechburg, is back in jail for reportedly violating his probation.
According to our news partners at the Trib, Diebold was booked Friday for a 72-hour hold.
Diebold's attorney told the Trib he did not know what the specific allegations were but said he expects a hearing on Monday.
Diebold was arrested last year during a child predator sting. He pleaded guilty and in January of this year was released on probation and required to register under Megan's Law as a sex offender.
