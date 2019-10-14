Pittsburgh International Airport offers travelers new dining options

The only thing better than traveling is food, and Pittsburgh International Airport has some brand new dining options for travelers to try out!
In addition to welcoming a new Primanti Bros. location and Wigle Whiskey, Pittsburgh International Airport has welcomed Franktuary, Melt Shop and Joe & The Juice.
Franktuary is a Pittsburgh original known for their signature franks in the historic Trinity Cathedral. Travelers can now snag the famous franks topped with their own locally unique twists and more at its first airport store in Concourse B.
The New York City, Melt Shop has also joined the list of the airport's newest additions! The Melt Shop offers mouthwatering melted sandwiches, tots, tenders, breakfast, beer, wine and shakes -- Plenty for anyone to try.
And alas, Concourse B's newest juice bar and coffee shop, Joe & The Juice. A Copenhagen import, Joe's has over 300 cafes in 16 countries and Pittsburgh International Airport's newest store front is the first store in Pennsylvania. There, they are offering plenty to keep travelers moving like juice combinations, coffee, tea, sandwiches, and smoothies.
"It's been a big year for food and drink at the Pittsburgh airport," says Amy Miktus, vice president of Fraport Pittsburgh, developer of the retail program at PIT. "The response has been outstanding. Our customers appreciate the variety and the ability to get a satisfying meal or treat on the go."
Keep your eyes peeled for these delicious new additions the next time you are traveling.
