Pittsburgh woman competing in Part 3 of the Playoffs on ‘The Voice’ Tuesday night

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh woman will compete in Part Three of the Playoffs on “The Voice” on Tuesday night.

Sloane Simon, 19, is originally from Pittsburgh and is now a student at New York University.

She began the season on Gwen Stefani’s team but lost to Sydney Sterlace in a Battle Round.

Coach Michael Bublé saved Simon, and she’s now in the top five of his team. Only two from team Bublé can advance to the next round.

She's now in the top five of his team. Only two from team Bublé can advance to the next round.

