PITTSBURGH - Did you recognize Pittsburgh at the beginning of the trailer for a new Ryan Reynolds action movie?
Guy walks into a trailer... #FreeGuy pic.twitter.com/2eyLFsXlw7— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2019
The movie, "Free Guy," is scheduled to be released next summer.
