Stars of 'Chicago Med,' 'Chicago Fire,' 'Chicago PD' talk new seasons with Pittsburgh

Wednesday nights are heating up with the returns of NBC's hit shows "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." -- and "See and Be Seen" sat down with the stars to get a first look at the premieres.
The fate of #Manstead is up in the air. 😰#OneChicago Wednesdays return September 25 on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/PPD3NGDZCe— Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) September 4, 2019
Torrey DeVitto (Dr. Natalie Manning on "Chicago Med"), Joe Minoso (Joe Cruz on "Chicago Fire") and Patrick John Flueger (Officer Adam Ruzek on "Chicago P.D.") dished on how excited they were for fans to get answers to the finale questions and what is to come in the new seasons.
