  • Stars of 'Chicago Med,' 'Chicago Fire,' 'Chicago PD' talk new seasons with Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    Wednesday nights are heating up with the returns of NBC's hit shows "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." -- and "See and Be Seen" sat down with the stars to get a first look at the premieres.

    Torrey DeVitto (Dr. Natalie Manning on "Chicago Med"), Joe Minoso (Joe Cruz on "Chicago Fire") and Patrick John Flueger (Officer Adam Ruzek on "Chicago P.D.") dished on how excited they were for fans to get answers to the finale questions and what is to come in the new seasons.

    Don't miss "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." Wednesday nights on Channel 11.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Need a #ChicagoFire refresher before Wednesday? We've got you covered. Check the link in our bio for the full video!

    A post shared by Chicago Fire (@nbcchicagofire) on

     

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories