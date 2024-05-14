Channel 11 speaks with Cyril Wecht’s son after his death

PITTSBURGH — From the assassination of John F. Kennedy to the death of Elvis Presley, we’ve heard all about Cyril Wecht’s professional accomplishments.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke with world-renowned forensic pathologist Wecht’s son the day after his death.

Wecht died Monday at age 93.

Earle asked Ben Wecht what it was like growing up with a famous father.

“It’s hard for me to answer that from my perspective because to me, it was, you know, I wouldn’t say just my dad, but that’s mostly what I saw,” Ben said.

Ben says it wasn’t until he got older that he realized his father’s mark on forensic pathology and criminal justice.

Earle asked if there was one thing Ben would remember most about his father.

“He never had a desk at home, he’d like to sit up in bed with one of those tables that comes right over the bed and he’d sit there,” Ben said.

Ben is the administrator of Duquesne University’s Cyril Wecht Institute of Forensic Science and Law.

For the past two decades, he’s been able to work side by side with his dad.

Earle asked if there was anything the public didn’t know about Cyril Wecht.

“The fact that he was a classically trained concert-level violinist and early in college was the concertmaster,” Ben said.

The entire family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support during this difficult time.

“Tremendously heartwarming and very meaningful, and I hope to get back to everyone,” Ben said.

