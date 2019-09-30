Fans had better strap in for another trip to the Upside Down: Streaming service Netflix says "we're not in Hawkins anymore," as a fourth installment of the popular series Stranger Things was announced Monday.
The show's creators have reportedly been signed to a multi-year film and series deal, according to USA Today.
