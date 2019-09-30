  • New season of 'Stranger Things' means we're heading back to the Upside Down

    By: Bradford Arick

    Fans had better strap in for another trip to the Upside Down: Streaming service Netflix says "we're not in Hawkins anymore," as a fourth installment of the popular series Stranger Things was announced Monday.

    The show's creators have reportedly been signed to a multi-year film and series deal, according to USA Today.

