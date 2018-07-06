Singer Chris Brown arrested after Florida performance

Singer Chris Brown was arrested Thursday night in Florida on an outstanding warrant after a performance in West Palm Beach, CNN reported.
Brown, 29, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from 2017 out of Hillsborough County on a felony battery charge, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department. Brown was booked and released after posting a $2,000 bond, CNN reported.
The singer had finished a show at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre when he was arrested, TMZ reported.
Brown has had several scrapes with authorities, most notably in 2009 after he was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats in an incident with then-girlfriend Rihanna, CNN reported.
He received five years of probation and community service, CNN said.
