Temperatures climb to near or above freezing on Wednesday; steady snow expected

PITTSBURGH — Light snow may create a few slick spots on untreated surfaces on Wednesday, with steadier snow expected north and east of Pittsburgh.

Snow will break out around lunchtime on Wednesday for most areas, just as temperatures slowly climb back near or above freezing. A few spots may warm up enough for a brief mix of rain with the snow, but cold ground temperatures will mean that any snow that falls will stick and become slick if not treated. Most areas could get around an inch of snow, with higher amounts possible north of Butler.

Colder temperatures settle back in as we head into the weekend, with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits.

A southern storm could bring snow back for parts of the area late Saturday and off and on Sunday, so keep an eye on the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast for updates. The track of the storm will determine where the most snow falls, but with the cold in place, even a light accumulation will have an impact.

