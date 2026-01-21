PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a woman who they say may need medical attention.

Nina Nunley, 32, was last seen on S. 9th Street on Monday at 8:15 p.m., police say.

She was wearing a light blue beanie, light blue jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Pittsburgh Police looking for woman who they say may need medical attention Nina Nunley (WPXI/WPXI)

Nunley is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Police say she is known to frequent the South Side.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group