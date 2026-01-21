Beaver County woman without heat for months while waiting on warranty company to fix furnace

FREEDOM, Pa. — A Beaver County woman says she has gone more than two months without heat while waiting on her home warranty company to fix her furnace.

“For in here, it’s 60 in here,” Barbara Koch said, pointing to her thermostat.

Barbara Koch says her furnace stopped working on November 17, 2025.

Since then, she has relied on nearly 10 space heaters throughout her home to keep warm and prevent her pipes from freezing.

“I keep that running during the day because there’s pipes over there and I don’t want the pipes to freeze,” Koch said.

At night, she said, staying warm has become even more challenging.

“I go to bed with me and my cat at night and I put a heating pad to keep warm,” she said.

Koch said after contacting her home warranty company, American Home Shield, it sent an HVAC contractor who repaired the furnace.

That fix, she said, only lasted a few days.

A second contractor later told her the furnace needed to be replaced.

“They finally, it took the whole month of December to get a new furnace, and they said alright, the furnace came in,” Koch said.

The contractor planned to install the furnace on January 8, but Kock said she hit another setback when the contractor realized the wrong furnace had been ordered.

Since then, Koch says she has been waiting for the correct parts to arrive.

Channel 11 contacted the company about Koch’s concerns.

In a statement, a spokesperson for American Home Shield said:

“We take great pride in providing quality service and valuable protection to our members. We sincerely apologize for the delay and frustration this situation has caused Ms. Koch. We are investigating the situation and will work to resolve the matter.”

Koch says she is not angry, but wants her heat restored as soon as possible.

“We pay monthly for this service,” she said. “I think over two months is a little bit ridiculous.”

As of Monday, Koch said she was told all the parts are still not in.

