Man with ‘significant trauma to the head, face’ found dead in house in Bloomfield, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man with “significant trauma to his head and face” was found dead inside a house in Bloomfield, police say.

Pittsburgh Police said they were called to the 200 block of S. Aiken Avenue at 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a man who was found unresponsive and bleeding from his head.

Officers said they found a man in his early 60s matching that description on the first floor of a house.

He was pronounced dead at the scene when medics arrived.

Officers swept the house and did not find any other victims or suspects.

Police are collecting evidence and the investigation is ongoing.

