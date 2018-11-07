0 Spice Girls going on tour without Victoria Beckham

After years of rumors and speculation, the Spice Girls are finally going on tour -- but without Posh Spice Victoria Beckham.

BBC reported Monday that Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm announced on Twitter that the girl group is going on its first tour in a decade in 2019.

The tour starts June 1 in Manchester, England, at Etihad Stadium. Tickets for all six U.K. dates go on sale Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m. GMT.

“Because of her business commitments Victoria won’t be joining the girls on tour,” the announcement said, according to Variety, “but will always be one of the Spice Girls and remains aligned with Emma, Mel B, Melanie C and Geri in preserving their unique legacy.”

“Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour,” Beckham said in a statement. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

Each member of the group also issued a statement about her excitement as the tour was announced.

“It’s time to spice things up all over again!!!!!” Bunton said. “I can’t wait to perform to our forever supporting fans and a whole new spice generation! Love you all!”

“I’ve said it sooo many times I’m beside myself it’s actually happening yipppeeee,” Mel B. said. “I’m now properly screaming it from every rooftop – me and my girls will see you all on stage!!”

“Reminiscing with the girls about how much fun we had, made me feel like it was the right time to do it all over again!” Mel C. said.

Dates for the Spice Girls’ Spice World 2019 UK Tour are below.

June 1: Manchester, England, at Etihad Stadium

June 3: Coventry, England, at Ricoh Stadium

June 6: Sunderland, England, at Stadium of Light

June 8: Edinburgh, Scotland, at Murrayfield Stadium

June 10: Bristol, England, at Ashton Gate Stadium

June 15: London at Wembley Stadium

