BALTIMORE - Maryland authorities are searching for a former actor from the Baltimore-based television show “The Wire” who they say escaped custody after being taken to a hospital.
Baltimore police say Christopher Clanton Sr. was arrested Sept. 12 for violating a protective order and was taken to a hospital for a check-up ahead of being booked into jail.
Police say he escaped Friday. Court records show he has three other pending criminal cases.
News outlets report that Clanton posted on Facebook that he “basically walked out of the front door.”
Clanton played Savino Bratton in two seasons of “The Wire,” an acclaimed HBO drama about Baltimore.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out for season after elbow injury
- It's just a drill: You might see low-flying helicopters, hear explosions this week in Pittsburgh
- School custodian comforts student with autism in heartwarming viral photo
- VIDEO: girl, 10, contracts brain-eating amoeba while swimming in river, family says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}