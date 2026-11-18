LONDON — Britain's Prince Harry offered a veiled criticism of the U.S. government's policy toward Ukraine, saying in an interview released late Wednesday that he believes there is a "big separation" between the Trump Administration's stance and that of the American people.

Harry, a British Army veteran who returned to his home country last summer after six years in California, also said he believes Britain has been in conflict with Russia for the past decade and that he is ready to serve in the military once again if he is called upon to do so.

The comments came in an interview with The Daily Telegraph that took place last weekend during Harry's fourth visit to Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion. The newspaper published a story about the interview on Wednesday and is scheduled to release the full interview in a podcast that will be posted at midnight London time (0000 GMT).

“I think there’s been a big separation between what American society feel regarding support for Ukraine, which I think is incredibly high and always has been, compared to a certain group, or in this case an administration, that was perhaps thinking about it differently,” Harry said.

Harry traveled to Ukraine last weekend to meet with athletes who are preparing to take part in the 2027 Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style competition he founded to inspire wounded veterans. Next year's games will take place in Birmingham, England. The prince is not a working member of the royal family and traveled to Ukraine as a private citizen.

Harry said now is the time for Britain and its allies to double their support for Ukraine to ensure that it defeats Russia at a time when Moscow is trying to stir up divisions within European society.

British intelligence and military officials are increasingly warning about sabotage, disinformation campaigns and other so-called hybrid attacks carried out by Russian operatives to destabilize western societies.

“I think the threat has been there and been consistently there for the last 15 years,” Harry said. “Just because there’s not drones, bullets and rockets flying at us, that doesn’t mean that we’re not at war. I feel like we’ve been at war for the last decade.”

Harry, who was deployed to Afghanistan twice during his military career, said veterans should be ready to serve again.

“If the need is there, then I will 100% be there to serve my country, alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel,” he said.

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