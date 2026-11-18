An investigation involving Latrobe Police Chief Richard Bosco surfaced after a document regarding a judicial finding of dishonesty was discovered in the file of former officer Zachary Vernail.

The record was uncovered when Vernail sought to join a Fayette County drug task force.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele, who has known Vernail for years, said what authorities discovered in the officer’s file was alarming.

“Having something said that would potentially put an officer on the Giglio list would be devastating to their career if not career-ending,” Aubele said. “It’s a scarlet letter for an officer to be on that list. It is something that not only affects their ability to be employed, but to be a defendant in a criminal case, to actually file a criminal complaint, and it certainly is something that in my office would affect their ability to be on my task force.”

The Westmorland County Detectives issued a warrant detailing interviews with judges, prosecutors and Vernail’s current police chief, saying none of them reported knowing about any such finding.

Michael Deriso, an attorney representing Vernail, praised investigators for examining his client’s background during his job search.

“I think the fact that law enforcement vetted what Zach had said shows you the community behind Zach believes him, and this was a shock to everybody when he’s seeking employment, and this is coming out. So, we are grateful to law enforcement so far for doing an excellent job for my client,” Deriso said.

The city stated that Bosco has amended the record, calling the entry a mistake. According to the city, the chief did not know the difference between an administrative finding and a judicial finding, and he has submitted an explanation to the state.

Aubele disputed the assertion that the entry was an accident.

“This is something that is never done by mistake or by confusion,” Aubele said. “This is something that takes a lot.”

As of now, no charges have been filed in this case.

Vernail is currently employed by the Uniontown Police Department, but his position with the district attorney’s task force is pending due to this investigation.

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