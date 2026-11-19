A recent infrastructure review from the American Society of Civil Engineers shows significant aging across Pennsylvania’s public networks, with the state receiving an overall grade of C-minus.

“Pennsylvania has some of the oldest infrastructure in the nation,” State Rep. Lindsay Powell (D-District 21) said.

Technical experts determined that the typical bridge in the state is nearly 60 years old, while public school buildings average more than 70 years.

The analysis also found that approximately one-third of dams statewide exceed 100 years in age.

While recent capital funding provides assistance, the report concluded that financial investments continue to lag behind the demands of deteriorating infrastructure.

To address the shortfall, Powell emphasized maximizing existing resources.

“That means being efficient with our tax dollars but also directing those funds in ways that we know will yield the best results,” Powell said.

The mass transit sector received the lowest score in the report, earning a D-minus grade.

Engineers cautioned that transit organizations increasingly rely on funds earmarked for future maintenance just to sustain daily operations.

“Mass transit is at the top of the to-do list for all of us, especially us in Allegheny County,” Powell said.

Despite those challenges, the report highlighted several active projects around Pittsburgh. These include the Commercial Street Bridge, the newly constructed Pittsburgh International Airport terminal, an ALCOSAN tunnel undertaking and ongoing lead-line replacements by Pittsburgh Water.

Powell noted that the state will struggle without sustainable financial planning and new revenue sources, such as legalizing recreational marijuana.

“Government can’t do this alone. Governing is a team sport. We’ve gotta have smart partners, and we’ve gotta engage the private sector, I think more intentionally on this issue so we can yield better results,” Powell said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group