Usher divorcing wife Grace Miguel after three years of marriage

ATLANTA - Usher is filing for divorce from his wife, Grace Miguel, nine months after they announced their separation.
People reported that the 40-year-old R&B singer, whose full name is Usher Raymond IV, filed papers Friday in Georgia.
Miguel, 47, worked as Usher’s manager and business partner. The two began dating in 2009 and married in 2015.
The couple announced their separation in March, saying in a statement to Us Weeklyat the time: “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”
Usher has two sons, Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond, from his marriage to Tameka Foster. Miguel has two children, a son named Raiden and a daughter named Leaf. They have no children together.
