0 Natalie Portman slights former Harvard classmate Jared Kushner: He's a 'super villain'

Move over Mark Zuckerberg and the Winklevoss twins, there's a new feud among Harvard classmates in town.

Natalie Portman appeared The Late Show Thursday, giving Stephen Colbert the opportunity to ask about a member of her 2003 graduating class: President Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

Portman said the two "were friendly," leading Colbert to probe for more.

"I heard he wasn't that great of a student," the funnyman said.

"That is... true," the "Annihilation" actress confirmed. Despite wanting to satisfy her host's desire for more tea, she was at a loss for words. "What can I say on TV?" she wondered.

"Anything you want," Colbert encouraged. "It's a free country."

But things took a serious turn.

"Unfortunately, it's not very... there's not a lot funny to say about someone you were friends with becoming a super villain," she said. "So, you know, it's not funny."

She added: "He said in some interview that the friends he's lost because of politics, it's like exfoliating. And I was like, 'OK, I like the spa metaphors.' "

"So, you're a dead skin cell," Colbert replied.

"Proudly," she said laughing.

It's not the first time Portman has said exactly what's on her mind. At January's Golden Globes where Portman presented the category of best director with Ron Howard, she cued up the hopefuls by announcing: "Here are the all-male nominees."

