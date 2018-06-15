0 Nerdist scrubs Chris Hardwick from site following abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend

Nerdist, the sci-fi and pop-culture podcast and website founded by TV host Chris Hardwick, says it has scrubbed all references to him following allegations of sexual and emotional abuse made by his former girlfriend, actress Chloe Dykstra, in a Medium.com essay.

Though she didn't come out and name Hardwick as her abuser, Dykstra dropped enough hints — noting their nearly 20-year age gap (he's now 46 and she's 29) and his occupation as a podcaster-turned-CEO — that readers connected the dots for themselves.

In addition to sexually assaulting her, Dykstra says her controlling boyfriend expected her to reserve her evenings for him, forbade her from having close male friends, from drinking alcohol, speaking in public places or taking photos of them. She says he also pressured her to take an on-camera job at his company.

Eventually, the stress led to an eating disorder and Dykstra pulling out her own hair. After she broke up with him in 2014, she says he got her blacklisted in Hollywood, leaving her suicidal.

He married publishing heiress Lydia Hearst in 2016.

Hardwick, a TV veteran who began his career on MTV's dating show "Singled Out," currently hosts AMC's recap shows "Talking Dead," "Talking Saul" and "Talking Preacher" and the NBC game show The Wall. He also hosted the now-defunct Comedy Central game show "@midnight."

Neither network immediately responded to USA TODAY's request for comment; nor have Hardwick's representatives.

Nerdist, however, addressed the story Friday afternoon.

"Like you, were shocked to read the news this morning," the company said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Nerdist prides itself on being an inclusive company made up of a positive, diverse community of people who come together to share and discuss the things we love. That type of behavior is contrary to everything we stand for and believe in, and we absolutely don't tolerate discrimination, harassment and other forms of abuse."

Nerdist's statement went on to say that its parent company, Legendary Digital Networks, had "removed all references to Mr. Hardwick even as the original founder of Nerdist pending further investigation" and added that he had not been involved with the company for years.

Dykstra's essay was published one day after BBC America announced Hardwick would moderate the "Doctor Who" panel featuring the show's first female Doctor (Jodie Whitaker) at Comic-Con in July.