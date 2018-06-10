  • Vince Vaughn arrested for DUI at 'zero tolerance' checkpoint

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    Wedding Crashers star Vince Vaughn has been arrested, the Manhattan Beach Police Department confirms.

    The 48-year-old actor, whose projects include True Detective Season 2 and Hacksaw Ridge, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was stopped at a checkpoint in Hermosa Beach around 1 a.m. local time, before being taken into custody. Police employee Nisha Bhagat told the Associated Press that Vaughn has since been released from custody.

    The news comes after the Manhattan Police Department announced there would be a DUI checkpoint Saturday night through Sunday morning with a "zero tolerance" approach, where any driver over the legal alcohol limit would be arrested. 

    TMZ, which was first to report the newssays this is Vaughn's first DUI offense and he had a passenger in the car. When contacted by USA TODAY, Vaughn's representative was unable to confirm the actor's arrest.

    Contributing: The Associated Press

