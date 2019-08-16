$48 million high school football stadium to open

Texans take their high school football seriously, and a new stadium in north Texas proves that.
The new $48 million Children's Health Stadium in Prosper is scheduled to open later this month.
The 12,000 seat stadium is home to the largest high school video board in the state.
It also houses a portable x-ray machine, sideline cooling units and hydration stations, an emergency transport cart, and a sideline E.R. tent.
The stadium will serve as a home base for six high schools.
