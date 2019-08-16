  • $48 million high school football stadium to open

    Updated:

    Texans take their high school football seriously, and a new stadium in north Texas proves that.

    The new $48 million Children's Health Stadium in Prosper is scheduled to open later this month.

    The 12,000 seat stadium is home to the largest high school video board in the state.

    TRENDING NOW:

    It also houses a portable x-ray machine, sideline cooling units and hydration stations, an emergency transport cart, and a sideline E.R. tent.

    The stadium will serve as a home base for six high schools.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories