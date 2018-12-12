  • 'A Christmas Story' house opens up 2019 reservations for $3,000/night

    CLEVELAND, Ohio - You can spend a night at the home where Ralphie from the movie "A Christmas Story" lived. The 1983 film is set in Indiana, but the famous home that sleeps six is actually located in Cleveland.

    Fans can get into the Christmas spirit by booking a visit. The nightly rate is $3,000. 2018 is fully booked, but reservations are open for Christmas 2019.

    The interior was restored to resemble the film and is showcased year round for tours. You can visit www.achristmasstoryhouse.com for more information.
     

     
     

