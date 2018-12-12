'A Christmas Story' house opens up 2019 reservations for $3,000/night

CLEVELAND, Ohio - You can spend a night at the home where Ralphie from the movie "A Christmas Story" lived. The 1983 film is set in Indiana, but the famous home that sleeps six is actually located in Cleveland.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested, found with gunshot wound
- Those vintage ceramic Christmas trees might be worth some serious money
- Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump $293,000 in legal fees over defamation suit
- VIDEO: Search continues for missing people in West Virginia mine
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Fans can get into the Christmas spirit by booking a visit. The nightly rate is $3,000. 2018 is fully booked, but reservations are open for Christmas 2019.
The interior was restored to resemble the film and is showcased year round for tours. You can visit www.achristmasstoryhouse.com for more information.
COPYRIGHT 2018 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}