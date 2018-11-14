'Mother of Satan' substance found in Florida home

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after authorities say they found bomb-making materials in his bedroom including a substance dubbed "Mother of Satan."
Lake Helen police responded to a crime watch tip about a bomb under a bed. Chief Mike Walker told WESH, "We went inside and spoke with the subject inside of interest, and we went into his room with his approval and noticed some bomb-making materials."
The chief contacted the sheriff's bomb squad. They moved the material, which was in Mason jars, to a nearby field. It tested positive for TATP, which is tri-acetone-tri-peroxide.
"It is highly volatile. Al Qaeda has dubbed this chemical the 'Mother of Satan,'" said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.
Jared Coburn, 37, was taken into custody. He will be charged with making an explosive device. Walker says Coburn works packing parachutes but had enough mixture to do some serious damage. "He tried to explain to us that he was making his own version of a firework."
The chief went on to say that the substance is the same one used in a London attack that left 52 people dead and 700 wounded.
CNN/WESH
