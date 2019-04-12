'Rain Vortex' debuts as world's tallest indoor waterfall

SINGAPORE - A sprawling retail complex with the world's tallest indoor waterfall is what Singapore's tourism officials hope will bring more travelers and visitors to the airport to shop and dine.
Visitors lined up Thursday at the pre-opening for a glimpse of the Rain Vortex. It's a 131-foot-tall waterfall that pours rainwater from the center of the glass and steel dome.
Housed under a dome of glass and steel, the building, spread over 135,000 square meters is designed by Moshe Safdie. He's the architect known for the Marina Bay Sands Resort, a boat-shaped landmark that has become synonymous with Singapore's skyline.
As competition heats up in the aviation industry, Singapore's Changi Airport is set to open its $1.3 billion Jewel Complex on April 17.
Changi Airport, recently voted in a Skytrax survey as the world's best for the seventh year running, reported a record 65 million in passenger movements in 2018.
