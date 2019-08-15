14-year-old hospitalized after being sucked into drain at water park

GALVESTON, Texas - Authorities in Texas said a dare may have led a teenager to make a dangerous mistake at a water park Saturday. The 14-year-old was sucked into a drain and he's now hospitalized with serious internal injuries.
"From my understanding, it might have been on a dare. He's a large 14-year-old, my size, 5'11", and he picked it up, and when he did that he slipped into the intake," Sheriff Henry Troschessett told KTRK.
An employee at the Fun Town Water Park in Crystal Beach shut the pipes off, but it was too late.
The sheriff's office said the teen was able to escape, but he suffered serious internal injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.
"Sad, tragic situation for the family. I hope he's doing well. Prayers are going to be needed," said Troschessett.
The teen's father is a Port Bolivar volunteer firefighter. Since Saturday, the community held a vigil, plans to hold another one and has a fundraiser planned for this Saturday.
Fun Town's owner told KTRK his heart goes out to the family, but because of insurance, he couldn't comment publicly.
The sheriff's office said they're still investigating and taking a hard look at the grate.
"Is there a way to put a lock on it, or some kind of device that screws it down so somebody is not able just to pick it up so easily?" said Troschessett.
CNN/KTRK
